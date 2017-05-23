Tax Deadline for Self-employed Individuals is June 15 2017

Reminder – June 15, 2017, is the deadline for self-employed individuals to file their 2016 income tax and benefit return

OTTAWA – If you are self-employed or the spouse or common-law partner of someone who is, the deadline to file your 2016 income tax and benefit return is midnight on June 15, 2017.

The legislated due date for any balance owing is April 30. However, since that date is a Sunday in 2017, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will consider your payment to have been made on time if the CRA receives it, or it is postmarked, no later than midnight on May 1.

In addition to interest, a late-filing penalty may apply to returns received after the June 15 deadline.

Do you have a balance owing?

There are many ways you can make a payment to the CRA. You can pay using your financial institution’s telephone or Internet banking service. You can also pay using the CRA’s pre-authorized debit service offered through My Account, which lets you:

set up a payment from your bank account to the CRA on a pre-set date

pay an overdue amount or make instalment payments

Another way to make your payment is through the CRA’s My Payment service, which lets you make payments in a simple online transaction. You can use this service if you have access to online banking at a participating financial institution.

To learn more about your payment options, go to cra.gc.ca/payments.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

