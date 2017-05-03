Tax Relief for Families Affected by the Wood Buffalo Wildfire

“Our government has stood with the people of Wood Buffalo since the start of this disaster and we will continue to do so during the recovery. This relief is one of many ways that our government is providing support during the rebuilding of this strong and resilient community.”
“We welcome this support for residents of Wood Buffalo as we approach the one-year anniversary of the wildfire. We will continue to work with the Government of Alberta to ensure a successful recovery for the people of our community.”
“This is welcome news for our residents in recovery as we continue to see great progress in the rebuilding of our most affected neighbourhoods. We thank the Government of Alberta for its continued approach in supporting recovery efforts in our community and our council for championing this relief measure.”
The Government of Alberta has allocated $743 million to date in disaster assistance funding for costs related to the Wood Buffalo wildfire.
