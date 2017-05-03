Tax Relief for Families Affected by the Wood Buffalo Wildfire

By Gateway Gazette

May 03

The province is providing more than $7 million in tax relief for families in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo whose residential properties were affected by the 2016 wildfire.

Minister Anderson with Mayor Melissa Blake in Fort McMurray

The regional municipality will receive up to $2 million in compensation for the 2017 education property tax requisition, in addition to $5.1 million in funding granted earlier this year for 2016 education property tax relief.

“Our government has stood with the people of Wood Buffalo since the start of this disaster and we will continue to do so during the recovery. This relief is one of many ways that our government is providing support during the rebuilding of this strong and resilient community.”

Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“We welcome this support for residents of Wood Buffalo as we approach the one-year anniversary of the wildfire. We will continue to work with the Government of Alberta to ensure a successful recovery for the people of our community.”

Melissa Blake, Mayor, Regional Municipal of Wood Buffalo

“This is welcome news for our residents in recovery as we continue to see great progress in the rebuilding of our most affected neighbourhoods. We thank the Government of Alberta for its continued approach in supporting recovery efforts in our community and our council for championing this relief measure.”

Jeanette Bancarz, chair of the Wood Buffalo Recovery Committee

The Government of Alberta has allocated $743 million to date in disaster assistance funding for costs related to the Wood Buffalo wildfire.

Quick facts

  • The Regional Municipal of Wood Buffalo will set the criteria for providing the compensation to residents.
  • Education property tax helps fund the education of all public and separate school students from kindergarten to Grade 12.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Alberta RCMP Releases Documentary to Recognize RCMP Efforts During Fort McMurray Forest Fire

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park receives IDA International Dark Sky Park Designation

Fort McMurray Wildfire Anniversary Statements from Premier and Mayor

Black Diamond Park Named in Owner of Longtime Resident

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Alberta RCMP Releases Documentary to Recognize RCMP Efforts During Fort McMurray Forest Fire Next Post Tax Relief for Families Affected by the Wood Buffalo Wildfire
%d bloggers like this: