Taxi, Limousine & Ridesharing - Passenger Safety - Gateway Gazette

Taxis, limousine and rideshare companies are regulated by The City of Calgary and have to meet City safety standards. These regulations are there to help protect the safety of both you and the driver. If you have any cause for concern regarding a taxi, limousine, or ridesharing service, call 311. If you feel as though your safety is threatened, call 911.

Whenever you use the services of a a taxi, limousine or rideshare, please remember to check the identity of both the driver and their vehicle before you get in. Here are some other tips to help keep you safe:

What do I need to know when using a rideshare service?

Drivers are not permitted to pick up customers who hail them on the street, or seek out business by approaching potential customers.

All trips must be booked through a rideshare company app.

When you book your trip, the rideshare app will automatically send you verification information with your booking confirmation. Check this information before you get in the vehicle and safeguard yourself against riding with a potentially unsafe, unlicensed driver. The app includes: A photo of the driver The licence plate number, and the make and model of the vehicle Real-time GPS tracking, which enables you to track the vehicle on route to your location



What do I need to know when using a taxi service?

When street hailing a taxi, verify that the taxi and its driver are both licensed before you get in. Check for a taxi plate on the rear bumper of the vehicle to verify that it is a licensed taxi. The driver’s ID should be posted in a visible location. It is typically placed on the driver’s visor. If you are not able to see it, you can ask to see it.

Take note of the taxi number, company and colour of the vehicle. Knowing this information will help you track down lost items or share a compliment or concern about your ride.

All taxi drivers and passengers have rights that are regulated through the Passenger and Driver Bill of Rights

What do I need to know when using a limousine service?

With the exception of limousine service at the Calgary Airport Arrivals Level, limousine drivers are not permitted to pick up people who hail them on the street.

Booking must be done via an app, email, website or phone call.

Be diligent about checking the information provided during booking: The time, date and location of where you are to be picked-up The destination where you are to be dropped off The limousine plate number

The driver’s ID should be posted in a visible location. It is typically placed on the driver’s visor. If you are not able to see it, you can ask to see it.

