Teachers Agreement: Minister Ceci Statement

Joe Ceci, Minister of Finance, made the following statement regarding ratification of an agreement with Alberta’s teachers:

“I am pleased teachers and school board representatives worked together to reach a fiscally responsible agreement that makes a positive difference for students, respects teachers and protects the stability of public education.

“Our government is following through on our $75-million commitment to make life better for students by improving classroom conditions. As a result of the agreement, teachers will now have a say on how this funding will be used during the next school year, such as hiring additional teachers and support staff, hosting professional development to address student needs and purchasing classroom equipment and materials.

“Clearly government, employers, unions and employees can work respectfully together to sustain quality public services while acknowledging the unprecedented financial challenges facing Alberta. We congratulate the Alberta Teachers’ Association and the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association for doing exactly that.”