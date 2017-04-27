Teachers and School Board Representatives Reach Tentative Agreement

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), completing the first step of the updated collective bargaining process.

The agreement was reached between the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) and the Teachers Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA), whose leadership is made up of representatives from both government and school jurisdictions. Details of the MoA are confidential and cannot be released until after an agreement is ratified. A list of matters that were on the negotiating table was agreed upon in June 2016.

The central agreement is the first step in the new collective bargaining model set up by the Public Education Collective Bargaining Act . Should the MoA be ratified, its contents will apply to all teachers in public, separate and francophone school authorities. After ratification, school jurisdictions will bargain with their local ATA representatives on local matters.

ATA members will vote online on whether to approve the MoA, while school jurisdiction representatives will vote on ratification on May 24.