Team Canada announced for Invictus Games Sydney 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Team Canada announced for Invictus Games Sydney 2018

By Contributor

Aug 08

Halifax, N.S. – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Brigadier-General Mark Misener, Commander of the Joint Personnel Support Unit and Head of Mission for Team Canada, unveiled the list of 40 athletes who will represent Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia from October 20 to 27.

The announcement was made at an event at HMCS Scotian, Nova Scotia’s Naval Reserve Division. Brigadier-General Misener was joined on stage for the announcement by Michel Doiron, Assistant Deputy Minister Service Delivery at Veterans Affairs Canada, and by Michael Burns, former CEO of Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

The 40 members of Team Canada are currently taking part in their second, and final, training camp at Canadian Forces Base Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater from July 23 to 27. Team members were selected from across Canada and are training for competition in all of the 11 sports that will be featured at this year’s Invictus Games in Sydney.

Michael Thier and his Team Canada teammates train for wheelchair basketball on July 23rd, at CFB Halifax, part of ‎a week-long training camp in preparation for Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

Team Canada members practice their wheelchair rugby skills on July 23rd, at CFB Halifax. The team is taking part in a week-long training camp ahead of the Invictus Games this fall in Sydney, Australia.

Quotes

“Dedication, commitment and perseverance: the serving members and veterans selected to be part of Team Canada exemplify these qualities. All were faced with a mental health or physical injury… but through reaching out to others, getting involved in sport, and their own courage and determination, they have been able to overcome the challenges they faced, and Soldier On. Congratulations on being selected to represent Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games and best of luck to all.”

– Brigadier-General Mark Misener, Commanding Officer of the Joint Personnel Support Unit and Head of Mission for Team Canada

“It is great to see the comradery of the Team Canada athletes here in Halifax as they prepare for the Sydney Invictus Games. Each person’s transition from Canadian Armed Forces member to Veteran is a unique experience and the Invictus Games have been an incredibly positive force for many Veterans and their families during this journey. Our Government is proud to be part of the Invictus Spirit and I congratulate all Team Canada athletes, they deserve this and will have an entire country cheering them on as they head Down Under!”

– Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament, Halifax

“Last year, all Canadians witnessed the positive impact the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 had on the mental and physical health of our ill, injured and wounded service members and veterans who competed. We are very proud to be supporting Team Canada members and their families who will be going to the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. These Games will change their lives for the better.”

– Michael Burns, Board Member and Former CEO, Invictus Games Toronto 2017

Quick facts

  • The 2018 Invictus Games are being held in Sydney, Australia, October 20 to 27, 2018 and will feature 11 sports: archery, track and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sailing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge.
  • Team Canada is represented at the Invictus Games this year by 40 athletes: 18 members of the Canadian Armed Forces and 22 veterans, who acquired an illness or a physical or mental health injury while serving Canada.
  • Team Canada will be competing alongside more than 500 competitors from a record 18 participating allied nations including Afghanistan, Australia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
  • The participation of Team Canada in the Invictus Games is made possible through the Canadian Armed Forces’ Soldier On program, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Province of Ontario and the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 organizing committee.
  • Soldier On has supported more than 5,000 service members since it began more than 11 years ago and remains committed to supporting Canadian veterans and serving members who have permanent mental health or physical injuries, assisting them to adapt to their new normal and overcome their challenges through the transformative power of sport.
  • Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, Soldier On has given more than $6 million directly to ill and injured service members across the country in support of their recovery.

Associated links

