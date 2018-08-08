Team Canada announced for Invictus Games Sydney 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Halifax, N.S. – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Brigadier-General Mark Misener, Commander of the Joint Personnel Support Unit and Head of Mission for Team Canada, unveiled the list of 40 athletes who will represent Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia from October 20 to 27.
The announcement was made at an event at HMCS Scotian, Nova Scotia’s Naval Reserve Division. Brigadier-General Misener was joined on stage for the announcement by Michel Doiron, Assistant Deputy Minister Service Delivery at Veterans Affairs Canada, and by Michael Burns, former CEO of Invictus Games Toronto 2017.
The 40 members of Team Canada are currently taking part in their second, and final, training camp at Canadian Forces Base Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater from July 23 to 27. Team members were selected from across Canada and are training for competition in all of the 11 sports that will be featured at this year’s Invictus Games in Sydney.
“Dedication, commitment and perseverance: the serving members and veterans selected to be part of Team Canada exemplify these qualities. All were faced with a mental health or physical injury… but through reaching out to others, getting involved in sport, and their own courage and determination, they have been able to overcome the challenges they faced, and Soldier On. Congratulations on being selected to represent Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games and best of luck to all.”
– Brigadier-General Mark Misener, Commanding Officer of the Joint Personnel Support Unit and Head of Mission for Team Canada
“It is great to see the comradery of the Team Canada athletes here in Halifax as they prepare for the Sydney Invictus Games. Each person’s transition from Canadian Armed Forces member to Veteran is a unique experience and the Invictus Games have been an incredibly positive force for many Veterans and their families during this journey. Our Government is proud to be part of the Invictus Spirit and I congratulate all Team Canada athletes, they deserve this and will have an entire country cheering them on as they head Down Under!”
– Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament, Halifax
“Last year, all Canadians witnessed the positive impact the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 had on the mental and physical health of our ill, injured and wounded service members and veterans who competed. We are very proud to be supporting Team Canada members and their families who will be going to the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. These Games will change their lives for the better.”
– Michael Burns, Board Member and Former CEO, Invictus Games Toronto 2017