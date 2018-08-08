Team Canada announced for Invictus Games Sydney 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Halifax, N.S. – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Brigadier-General Mark Misener, Commander of the Joint Personnel Support Unit and Head of Mission for Team Canada, unveiled the list of 40 athletes who will represent Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia from October 20 to 27.

The announcement was made at an event at HMCS Scotian, Nova Scotia’s Naval Reserve Division. Brigadier-General Misener was joined on stage for the announcement by Michel Doiron, Assistant Deputy Minister Service Delivery at Veterans Affairs Canada, and by Michael Burns, former CEO of Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

The 40 members of Team Canada are currently taking part in their second, and final, training camp at Canadian Forces Base Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater from July 23 to 27. Team members were selected from across Canada and are training for competition in all of the 11 sports that will be featured at this year’s Invictus Games in Sydney.