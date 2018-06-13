Team Canada makes Canada Proud at the Warrior Games - Gateway Gazette

Team Canada has won a total of five gold, five silver, and three bronze medals at the 2018 Warrior Games at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 2018 Games will officially come to an end this evening at the Closing Ceremony.

This is the first year that Canada has taken part in the Warrior Games. The goal of the Games is to enhance the recovery of ill and injured armed service members and veterans through sport. Over the past nine days, the 18 members of Team Canada competed in 11 sports against more than 300 ill and injured armed forces members and veterans from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The participation of Team Canada was made possible through the Canadian Armed Forces’ Soldier On Program.

Quotes

“Congratulations to Team Canada on your showing at the 2018 Warrior Games. Your grit and determination in overcoming physical or mental health injuries to represent our country on the sports field is an inspiration to all who have worn and continue to wear the uniform of our Canadian Armed Forces, and to Canadians as a whole. To the United States Department of Defense, tremendous thanks for hosting these Games. We look forward to participating in the Warrior Games in Tampa next year!” Lieutenant-General C. A. Lamarre, Commander of Military Personnel Command

“Well done, Team Canada! To all our Veterans and currently serving members on the team, your spirit and courage have made all Canadians proud! Know that Veterans Affairs Canada is here to continue to support you. ” General (Retired) Walt Natynczyk, Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada

“Participating in these Games has meant the world to me. A few short months ago I couldn’t have dreamt about taking part in competitive powerlifting, track and field, indoor rowing and sitting volleyball, let alone coming back to Canada with five medals. But more important has been the camaraderie with my teammates and all those here at the Warrior Games. Beyond the medals, I’m taking back to Canada new friendships and a renewed enthusiasm for life. Thank you to everyone involved with the Games, to the Soldier On Program, and of course to my family and friends for making this all possible.” Master Corporal (Retired) Charlene Kendell, Member of Team Canada and ‘Heart of the Team’ award recipient

Quick facts