Team Representing Canada at the 2017 Invictus Games Announced

“I am proud of our current serving members and veterans who are representing Canada at the 2017 Invictus Games. Their performances on the track, in the swimming lanes, and at the nine other adaptive sports events at the Games will demonstrate the extraordinary courage and determination of those who acquired a mental health or physical injury while serving their country.”

“At Veterans Affairs Canada we are dedicated to the recovery, the rehabilitation and the well-being of our Veterans and support of their families. The Invictus Games are another opportunity to support them to achieve their goals and ambitions and to honour their service and sacrifices.”

Associated Links

Source: National Defence

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHAT ARE THE INVICTUS GAMES?

The Invictus Games are an international sporting event for ill or injured military members, both serving and veterans. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve(d) their country.

WHY WERE THE INVICTUS GAMES SET UP?

Prince Harry was driven to bring the event to an international audience following his inspirational visit to the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013. He saw how the power of sport could help ‘wounded warriors’ physically, psychologically and socially.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE INVICTUS GAMES?

The Invictus Games are open to participants from the regular or reserve Canadian Armed Forces who have acquired a permanent physical or mental health injury/illness while in service.

WHAT ARE THE COMPETITION CATEGORIES?

Competition categories have been developed specifically for the Invictus Games to ensure fair competition. Each athlete will be assigned a proper competition category according to their physical and/or mental health illness/injury.

For more information on the Invictus Games visit the official website.

Be a part of one of the largest sporting events to take place in Canada this year and show your support for all those who have served in uniform.

Purchase your tickets today and we will see you in September! http://www.invictusgames2017.com/tickets/