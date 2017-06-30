For Tech Grads: Gaming May Be Time Well Spent

TORONTO /CNW/ – Who says playing video games is a waste of time? CIOs polled recently by staffing firm Robert Half Technology cited a number of interests that increase an entry-level IT job seeker’s appeal, including website development (72 per cent), participation in hackathons (46 per cent), and video game playing or development (28 per cent).
Technology leaders also listed backgrounds outside of IT that are beneficial to professionals in the field. Business and marketing was the top response for 44 per cent of CIOs and math smarts impressed another 32 per cent of executives.
CIOs were asked, “When it comes to new grads looking for their first tech job, outside of professional experience, which of the following tech-related hobbies or activities increase their appeal to employers?“*
Website or app development
72%
Participation in hack-a-thons
46%
Video game playing or development
28%
Raspberry Pi, Arduino or microcomputer project creation
6%
Don’t know/no answer
13%
*Multiple responses allowed.
CIOs were also asked, “Outside of IT, which one of these backgrounds would give a candidate for a technology role the greatest competitive advantage?”
Business or marketing
44%
Mathematics
32%
Liberal arts
18%
Psychology
3%
Don’t know/no answer
3%
100%
“Although a new graduate’s relevant work experience may not be as robust, they often still have the skills and drive necessary to excel,” said Deborah Bottineau, senior regional manager of Robert Half Technology. “Highlighting a range of abilities and interests can help job seekers stand out as versatile, and passionate about developing their careers. Aspiring professionals who have studied within multiple disciplines should make an effort to show how these additional skillsets can relate to, and enhance, the IT positions they pursue.”
Bottineau also suggested hiring managers consider more than just previous work experience and academic qualifications when assessing new grads for entry-level IT jobs. “Look beyond professional accomplishments when evaluating a new graduate’s resume. Candidates who demonstrate an innovative, enthusiastic attitude are often the most driven to expand their skills, and progress as a valuable member of your tech team.”
Robert Half Technology offers five tips for new grads pursuing entry-level IT positions:
About the Research
The survey was developed and conducted by Robert Half Technology and includes responses from more than 270 Canadian CIOs.
About Robert Half Technology
Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals, specializing in a full spectrum of technology services – from project, contract-to-hire and full-time IT staffing services to managed services and solution consulting. With more than 115 locations in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the company provides highly skilled talent for IT initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. For more information, please visit roberthalf.ca/technology. For career and management advice, follow our blog at roberthalf.ca/blog. Follow Robert Half Canada on Twitter at @RobertHalf_CAN for additional workplace advice and hiring trends.
