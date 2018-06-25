Teddy Bear Picnic and Family Resource Fair - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks Recreation Centre Murray Arena

Activity Centres provided by the Foothills Children’s Wellness Network partners, Foothills Animal Hospital, local businesses and non-profit agencies. Meet staff and ask questions while your children have fun!

What to Bring

Your own picnic or snack

a favorite stuffed animal

Come and Enjoy!

The Teddy Bear Picnic and Family Resource Fair is a free, fun-filled community event for children ages 2-8, their parents (and their favorite stuffed animal!). Registration is at the door.

Participate in fun activities including games, crafts, activities, snacks, and bear-care stations! Lunch is not provided, however free snacks are available and you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch or snack. Food is also available for purchase onsite. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Okotoks Conservation Educators will also be present at the event. Come ask and learn about the Town of Okotoks’ Sustainability and Conservation programs and initiatives.

Donations Accepted!

Donations are gratefully being accepted at the door for the Okotoks Family Resource Centre’s Emergency Assistance program to help residents in financial need. These donations go toward helping residents with one-time assistance while other supports are being put in place, and help with the purchase of things like groceries and gas.