Tee Time Again ~ Please Join Us for an Afternoon of Golf - Gateway Gazette

Yes, it’s time to mark Friday, June 22nd in your calendar. Contact your friends and colleagues and register your foursome for a great day on the classic links of Turner Valley Golf Club and show your support for the 38th Annual Turner Valley Charity Golf Classic.

The format will include a shotgun start in the afternoon.Your registration fee will include 18 holes of golf on a superb course, a power cart, driving range, contest prizes, top team prize, the Gateway Gazette Mid-iron Marion Contest and a Silent Auction. Of course, everyone will gather at dinner for a delicious beef au jus dinner prepared by the Golf Club’s chef which will be followed by awards, prizes and a silent auction.



The history of this tournament has been outstanding and the funds raised in the 38 years of existence have touched many people across this area. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to both participants and sponsors for the generosity extended to the tournament, which in turn has allowed us to offer a hand up to local organizations. In the last 17 years over $200,000 has been donated to local charities.