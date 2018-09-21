Teen Challenge Breaks Ground in Priddis on Expansion to Facility - Gateway Gazette

Monday was a very exciting day at the Teen Challenge Alberta Men’s Centre. We hosted a ground breaking ceremony marking the start of construction of our new 24 bed centre expansion. Once completed, this new expansion will allow us to offer freedom from drug and alcohol addition to twice as many men. The need is great in Alberta and today we took a huge step forward in the fight against addiction in Alberta communities!

The Teen Challenge Alberta Men’s Centre Family Fun Festival & Open House is on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 11:00am – 4:00pm.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a fun filled afternoon including:

• BBQ

• Free Draws

• Live Music

• Centre Tours

• Fresh Baking

Teen Challenge Canada is a 12-month, faith-based, in-residence alcohol and drug addiction rehabilitation program with centres located across Canada.

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains on 43 acres of forest and prairie, the Teen Challenge Alberta Men’s Centre residence has the capacity for 12 men, but we are expanding!

Our new 24 bed Centre will enable us to help twice as many men battling addiction, returning them to their families and communities. We will be hosting information sessions about our new facility and how you can come along side and partner with us in making this new expanded Centre a reality.

Come out, bring your family and help support the fight against addiction in Alberta.

For more information or if you would like to contribute to the Fresh Baking table please call, Loa Cornelsen at 403-931-3501 or email [email protected]