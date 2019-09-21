TELUS Gives Seniors in Western Canada Peace of Mind with LivingWell Companion - Gateway Gazette

Last year TELUS announced its LivingWell Companion, which is the company’s first personal safety solution to enable more seniors to live independently and give their caregivers peace of mind.

The LivingWell Companion medical alert device has no upfront equipment costs, no contract, no installation or support fees. Whether at home or on-the-go, seniors will be well-connected to local emergency services. The medical device provides two major features:

LivingWell Home : Instant access to assistance 24/7. Ability to speak to a trained operator with the push of a button on a pendant or wearable device; also available with fall detection. Professional installation is included and there are no upfront fees.

: Instant access to assistance 24/7. Ability to speak to a trained operator with the push of a button on a pendant or wearable device; also available with fall detection. Professional installation is included and there are no upfront fees. LivingWell Go: Built-in GPS location tracking for home and on the go support; live two-way voice and automatic fall detection. For use both indoor and outdoor anywhere in Canada where there’s cellular coverage

In a statement to iPhoneinCanada, VP of TELUS Health Juggy Sihota said:

“By leveraging the power of technology, the TELUS LivingWell Companion service helps to support seniors at home or on the go so they can stay focused on the activities they love, while giving them and their caregivers peace of mind knowing that they are connected 24/7 to emergency care. With the debut of our LivingWell suite of services, TELUS is committed to helping Canadians age independently and with dignity.”

TELUS is partnering with Alarmforce’s western Canadian operations, thanks to their acquisition, to align with the company’s new commitment to deliver better health outcomes for Canadians.

Source: iPhone in Canada