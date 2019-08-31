TELUS World of Science Expansion Advances - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta’s commitment to investing $12 million into the Aurora Project will help the TELUS World of Science’s expansion plan move forward.

This phase of the Aurora Project includes new and renewed areas that will create more opportunities for visitors to imagine and have fun. Visitors will be able to explore the culture and development of Canada’s arctic and polar region. A new health gallery will focus on the human body, how it performs, reacts and functions.

“This is an exciting venture for the TELUS World of Science in Edmonton and I am pleased that the Government of Alberta is supporting its expansion. Our investment in the Aurora Project helps ensure more Albertans have access to a state-of-the-art facility where learning and entertainment opportunities will inspire our children and visitors for generations to come. Infrastructure investments like the Aurora project also provide significant benefits to our local economy and support much needed jobs for Alberta workers.” Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

“The TELUS World of Science is a learning hub where families, kids and teachers from around the world come together and share their passion for learning. This funding ensures that this worldclass attraction evolves to provide new entertaining and educational experiences that keep curious visitors of all ages coming back again and again.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“This investment in the TELUS World of Science will ensure this worldclass attraction continues to educate and inspire a love of science, nature and technology among our youth. As a resident of Edmonton and as a parent, I am proud to see our government putting a priority on Edmonton and this attraction in particular.”Kaycee Madu, MLA for Edmonton-South West

