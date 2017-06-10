Temporary Closure of Akamina Parkway in Waterton Lakes National Park

Paving work planned for the Cameron Lake Day Use Area

Waterton Lakes National Park, AB – Parks Canada would like to advise that the Akamina Parkway will be closed to all public access from to complete paving work at the Cameron Lake Day Use Area.

The Akamina Parkway will reopen to public traffic up to the Little Prairie Day Use Area on June 17th, 2017. Public access along the remainder of the parkway to Cameron Lake is planned for June 23rd, 2017, weather depending. Upgrades to the Day Use Area will be substantially complete by this point, with contractors completing finishing touches.

During this brief closure, the Red Rock Parkway and Chief Mountain Highway remain open and are great alternative scenic drives in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Parks Canada is restoring the Cameron Lake Day Use Area with all new facilities including shelter, interpretation, docks, washrooms, and parking. This project is part of Parks Canada’s unprecedented $3 billion Federal Infrastructure Investment program. In Waterton Lakes National Park, over $100 million will be invested in 18 different projects to support conservation and visitor experiences.

Regular infrastructure updates are issued as information comes available and construction schedules confirmed. Please plan ahead and consult the Waterton Lakes National Park website at www.parkscanada.ca/waterton for the most up-to-date information about projects that may impact your visit. Check our Facebook (www.facebook.com/WatertonLakesNP) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/WatertonLakesNP) pages, and Alberta 511 (www.511.alberta.ca) for additional traffic information and updates.

