Temporary Road Closures and Parking Restrictions for Burn Out and Car Show Events in High River - Gateway Gazette

Temporary Road closures and parking restrictions for Burn Out and Car Show events

HIGH RIVER, AB: The River City Classics Burn Out and Show n’ Shine events will be held on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 in Downtown High River.

River City Classics 3rd Annual Burnout Night – Saturday, September 22

There will be a road closure on the south end of Centre Street from 7th Avenue to 12th Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temporary signage will be posted to advise pedestrians and drivers. Event organizers are in contact with the local RCMP detachment and the High River Fire Department to ensure all safety requirements are met.

As the event will involve some noise from car engines and some controlled smoke, the organizer’s event permit will allow a temporary relaxation of the Town’s noise bylaw to accommodate the event.

River City Classics 16th Annual Show and Shine – Sunday, September 23

There will be parking restrictions, road closures and barricades set up in various locations in the downtown core from 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 22 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 23. These restrictions and closures are needed to accommodate classic car displays, a live band, beer tent, vendors, and food trucks during the event.

Cars will be displayed in George Lane Park, and along Centre Street from 9 Avenue to 4 Avenue, 1 Street from 7 Avenue to Macleod Trail S.W., as well as 6, 5, 4 and 3 Avenues S.W., and Macleod Trail S.W. from 1 Street to 5 Avenue S.W. (see map)

Businesses are encouraged to stay open during these events to take advantage of the increased traffic in the area. For more information visit www.rivercityclassics.ca