Temporary Road Closures and Parking Restrictions Required for Santa Claus Parade Dec. 7 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The 32nd annual Santa Claus Parade and the fifth annual Light Up George Lane Park event will be held in the downtown area on Friday, December 7.

The parade will require road closures on 1 Street S.W. from Macleod Trail to 7 Avenue S.W. and on Macleod Trail from 6 Avenue to 3 Avenue S.W. from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. For safety reasons, there will be no parking permitted on the parade route.

Handicapped parking is available on 1 Street S.W., south of the Whistle Stop cafe to 4 Avenue S.W. – please arrive early! View the attached map for parade route and staging areas.

There will be plenty of exciting and family-friendly activities to enjoy before and after the parade with the Light Up ceremonies getting under way at 5 p.m. at the entrance to George Lane Park.

There will be hot dogs and hot chocolate, fire pits, caroling and plenty of late night shopping available.

The Stampede Stage will be set up on 5 Avenue & Macleod Trail S.W., near the Highwood (Memorial) Centre with entertainment throughout the evening.

Please note, Shawne Excavating & Truck Ltd. will be clearing the snow from the parade route on the evening of Tuesday, December 4 in preparation for the parade.

For a full list of activities happening throughout the holiday season, visit highriver.ca/christmas.