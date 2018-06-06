Temporary Road Closures on 3 Street SE and Monteith Drive - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Blue-Con Excavating Ltd. will be completing utility tie-ins for the new Montrose Crossing condo development this month.

The work will require a temporary road closure of 3 Street S.E. south of Monteith Drive from June 6-9 and June 14-16.

There will also be a temporary road closure on Monteith Drive west of 3 Street S.E. from June 11-13.

The Town asks that anyone travelling through the area reduce their speed and obey all signage and detours.