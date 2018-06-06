 Temporary Road Closures on 3 Street SE and Monteith Drive - Gateway Gazette

Temporary Road Closures on 3 Street SE and Monteith Drive

By Contributor

Jun 06

HIGH RIVER, AB: Blue-Con Excavating Ltd. will be completing utility tie-ins for the new Montrose Crossing condo development this month.

The work will require a temporary road closure of 3 Street S.E. south of Monteith Drive from June 6-9 and June 14-16.

There will also be a temporary road closure on Monteith Drive west of 3 Street S.E. from June 11-13.

The Town asks that anyone travelling through the area reduce their speed and obey all signage and detours.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Temporary Road Closures on 3 Street SE and Monteith Drive

Filming in High River June 5-8 and 11

Town Council Approves Rules for Future Cannabis-related Businesses in High River

Sign up for your FREE subscription to the Gateway Gazette email Digests

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Improving Safety on Alberta Highways Next Post Temporary Road Closures on 3 Street SE and Monteith Drive