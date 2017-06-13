Ten Bison Calves Born in Banff’s Backcountry

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 13

Ten healthy bison calves were born in Banff National Park’s remote backcountry between Earth Day (April 22) and throughout May 2017, bringing the herd number to 26.

Follow the herd from home! See what life is like for the calves by watching our new webisode on YouTube. Share it with your friends and family on social media.

Follow the landmark journey of returning North America’s largest land mammal to Canada’s first national park at the links below.
http://www.parkscanada.gc.ca/banff-bison
http://www.facebook.com/BanffNP
http://www.twitter.com/BanffNP

