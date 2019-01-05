Tennis Canada: Bianca Downs Venus, Reaches Maiden WTA Semi-final - Gateway Gazette

Bianca Andreescu’s fairy-tale run continues!

Just 24 hours following her remarkable upset of top seed Caroline Wozniacki, 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu has pulled it off again, this time coming from behind to defeat tennis legend Venus Williams 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-3 at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The match was a topsy-turvy affair, with the Canadian’s impressive variety and depth on her groundstrokes giving the 37-year-old Williams – who is over twice Andreescu’s age – everything she could handle. Despite dropping the first set in a blowout tiebreaker, the Mississauga-native would reset and refocus.

This is just sublime from @bandreescu_ !@ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/eP5provFwA — WTA (@WTA) January 4, 2019 With her opponent increasingly misfiring and her own confidence growing, Andreescu would build a 5-0 lead in the decisive set, only for the seven-time Grand Slam champion to reel the score back in to 5-3. But there would be no comeback from Williams, whose famous run to her first Wimbledon crown in 2000 started just three weeks after Andreescu was born. With one last point of dogged defence, the 18-year-old would claimed victory after two hours, 24 minutes.

“I don’t even know what to say!” Just enjoy it, @bandreescu_ !@ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/kpITnD3TGZ — WTA (@WTA) January 4, 2019 The win sees the Canadian reach her maiden WTA semi-final following a difficult 2018 campaign marred with injury. Healthy and ready to make up for lost time, Andreescu’s win over Williams is her fifth win in a row in Auckland and just the second time she’s lost a set all week.

Earlier in the day, Genie Bouchard and doubles partner Sofia Kenin reached the ASB Classic doubles final following a tough three-set loss for Bouchard to No. 2 seed Julia Goerges in singles. The Canadian-American duo will fight for what would their first doubles title both separately and as a team on Sunday in Auckland.

(Feature photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Source: Tennis Canada