Tennis Canada: Bianca Downs Venus, Reaches Maiden WTA Semi-final - Gateway Gazette

Bianca Andreescu’s fairy-tale run continues!
Just 24 hours following her remarkable upset of top seed Caroline Wozniacki, 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu has pulled it off again, this time coming from behind to defeat tennis legend Venus Williams 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-3 at the ASB Classic in Auckland.
The match was a topsy-turvy affair, with the Canadian’s impressive variety and depth on her groundstrokes giving the 37-year-old Williams – who is over twice Andreescu’s age – everything she could handle. Despite dropping the first set in a blowout tiebreaker, the Mississauga-native would reset and refocus.
“I don’t even know what to say!”
Earlier in the day, Genie Bouchard and doubles partner Sofia Kenin reached the ASB Classic doubles final following a tough three-set loss for Bouchard to No. 2 seed Julia Goerges in singles. The Canadian-American duo will fight for what would their first doubles title both separately and as a team on Sunday in Auckland.
(Feature photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Source: Tennis Canada