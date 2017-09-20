Termination of Sundance PPA Another Example of Consequences of NDP Mismanagement

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Electricity Critic Don MacIntyre released the following statement on the termination of the Sundance Power Purchasing Arrangement by the Balancing Pool:

“The termination of the Sundance Power Purchasing Arrangement (PPA) by the Balancing Pool is the latest fallout from the NDP government’s mishandling of the electricity file, and will leave Albertans on the hook for up to another $231 million.

“This expected outcome is a direct result of the NDP government’s fundamental misunderstanding of the electricity file, and the impact that their policy decisions have on the industry as a whole.

“Everyday Albertans, especially those who live in the coal mining communities and ultimately all taxpayers who will face the brunt of the accelerated coal shut down, are rightfully upset.

“Albertans continue to pay the price for the NDP government putting ideology over common sense.

“United Conservatives will continue to be hard at work in raising the NDP’s mismanagement of our electricity system.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

