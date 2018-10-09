Thanksgiving: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Thanksgiving: Statement from Premier Notley

By Contributor

Oct 09

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on Thanksgiving:

“As Albertans, we take time today to be thankful for a province and country that are peaceful, inclusive and prosperous. While we all face challenges in life, we can be truly grateful for the gifts and opportunities we enjoy as residents of this beautiful and blessed corner of the world.

“This time of celebration is also a time to acknowledge that there are people in our province who are in need, materially, socially or spiritually. For them let’s put the ‘giving’ part of Thanksgiving into practice, by sharing food, fellowship and the warm spirit of inclusivity. After all, generosity and having each other’s backs is a part of what makes us Albertans.

“As Premier, I hope everyone has the time today to join with family and friends and to enjoy all that we have to be thankful for. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, Happy Thanksgiving to all.”

 

