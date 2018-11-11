The Act of Remembrance - Gateway Gazette

The Act of Remembrance

By Contributor

Nov 11

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
We will remember them.

An excerpt from For the Fallen – Laurence Binyon

The Thin Red Line by H. Piffard

