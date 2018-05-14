The Alberta RCMP Gears up for National Road Safety Week - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, Alta. – The Alberta RCMP is proud to participate with the Alberta Sheriffs in Canada Road Safety Week, May 15 to 21, 2018, and National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on May 19. The dates were strategically chosen as Victoria Day Weekend typically marks the beginning of the “summer” and road trip season for many Albertans and Canadians. Sponsored by Transport Canada and endorsed by law enforcement agencies across the country, the national campaign is part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy which aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world by 2025.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility between all road users. We all have a role to play to ensure our own safety and that of others on the road,” says Superintendent Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services.

As part of the campaign, RCMP officers will set up checkpoints at strategically selected locations across Alberta to curb the behaviours that put road users most at risk: drug or alcohol impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failure or improper use of seatbelts.

“During the Victoria Day weekend, we typically witness an increase in traffic volume and a greater mix of cars, RVs and motorcycles,” explains Superintendent Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs. “As more people are traveling to enjoy the first long weekend of the season, collisions are more frequent. We remind Albertans to drive responsibly and safely.”

Safe driving habits can reduce collisions on roads and save lives. Some road safety tips include: using seat belts at all times and ensuring young passengers are properly restrained with age and size-appropriate safety seats or seat belts; driving within allowed speed limits; never driving while impaired or using the phone; and watching for pedestrians and for vehicles stopped or slowing down in the next lane as they may be yielding to a pedestrian.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services work diligently every day with our communities to make Alberta roads and highways safer for all.