The Bar U Ranch National Historic Site Officially Opens for Visitor Season on May 13 - Gateway Gazette

Dreaming of exploring the stories of the past? Memories await you at Parks Canada’s places from coast to coast to coast!

Whether you’re looking for adventure, fun science activities for the whole family, a chance to explore history, or a break from the everyday, Parks Canada has 450,000 km² of protected areas with countless unique experiences to suit your needs.

On Monday, May 13, the Bar U Ranch NHS will officially open for the 2019 visitor season. This year the Bar U Ranch will be offering a new commemorative display about King Edward VIII’s visit to the historic ranch 100 years ago. In addition to the display, visitors can discover how nature plays a role in the work of a historical ranch. The popular “Rhythm of the Land” event series returns to the Bar U Ranch. Visitors can experience activities from spring’s rebirth to the gathering of the fall harvest. There is something for everyone to do, from youngest to wisest!

Located in every province and territory, Parks Canada’s 171 national historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of our nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.

At the Bar U Ranch NHS, visitors are invited to participate in the daily activities of a working, living ranch. Take a ride to the historic Bar U headquarters on a Percheron-drawn wagon shuttle, learn how to rope a steer, or sip a cup of steaming “cowboy coffee” around the campfire while listening to tales of the historic west. Plan your visit today and hear stories of the events that have shaped Canada’s past, present, and future!

Canada Historic Places Day benefits historic places across Canada, increasing their awareness and interest in visiting them, as well as emphasizing the vital role these places have in their communities. Canadians are encouraged to take part in the national celebration during the third annual Canada Historic Places Day on Saturday, July 6, by visiting a historic place near them!

Parks Canada’s places belong to all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada’s places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover nature and connect with history, we can help to inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada’s national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

Parks Canada’s staff at the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site are excited to welcome new and returning guests back to experience everything this special site has to offer.

“Warm weather is finally here. It’s the perfect time to head back outside and reconnect with the places we love. Parks Canada has so many wonderful places where Canadians and visitors to Canada can explore our wilderness and learn about our culture and history. The Government of Canada is pleased to offer free admission to all Parks Canada’s places for young people, 17 and under. So let’s get outdoors, visit our national parks, historic sites, or marine conservation areas, taking advantage of discovering the places in Canada we love best.”

The Honourable Catherine McKenna,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada



The latest Parks Canada’s app update makes trip planning for Parks Canada’s locations across the country even easier for first time visitors. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

Canada’s network of protected areas play an important role in helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change by protecting and restoring healthy, resilient ecosystems and contributing to the recovery of species at risk.

Visitor safety is important to Parks Canada. Visitors can do their part by getting informed and being prepared by planning an activity and sharing that information with a friend or family before they begin. Learn about the wildlife in the park/site you will be visiting to help us keep wildlife wild by checking out our top ten tips: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/conseils-tips/faune-wildlife.

The possession and consumption of cannabis is now legal and is strictly regulated in Canada. For more information about cannabis in Canada, please visit: Canada.ca/cannabis.

