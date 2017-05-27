The Bee is Coming Back….Support Literacy for Life!

Buy a Bee for Literacy! June 1st to June 30th

Starting June 1st until June 30 you can support literacy in the Foothills by purchasing a bee for only a Toonie at the Okotoks and High River Sobeys and AG Country Mart in Black Diamond. Every little bit helps.

Grate Groan Up Spelling Bee

Enter a team of 3 ADULTS to compete for the title of the “Gratest Spelling Team” for 2017 – We have 6 registered and looking for 6 more.

$50 registration fee plus (optional)$100 for mulligans

Collect donations. Use the easy online fundraising tool! Grate prizes for the teams that raise the “Gratest Pledges”: 1 st place , 2 nd place and 3 rd place

On event day, your team members should arrive in your "Awesome Costumes". Invite family and friends to come and cheer you on!

For more information and entry forms visit: http://www.litforlife.com/grate-groan-up-spelling-bee.php

Watch these awesome videos created by community members which provides a taste of fun had by all at the Bee:

We are looking for people to:

Purchase and/or volunteer to sell raffle ticket(s) for $10 each – contact the Literacy for Life office at 403-652-5090 or watch for volunteers at various community events – e.g. High River Hospital, and High River Farmer’s Markets to name just a few). The draw date is December 27 th – Grate gifts for Christmas – Schools, business or individuals could do their charitable giving plus have a chance of winning a grate prize.

– Grate gifts for Christmas – Schools, business or individuals could do their charitable giving plus have a chance of winning a grate prize. Donate – all funds support literacy programs in the MD of Foothills (can donate online at www.litforlife.com) Each team will have a fundraising page online and you can support your favorite team.

Come out and cheer the teams on! Be prepared to laugh a lot!

Foothills Cardboard Challenge

From June to September Literacy for Life is challenging families in the Foothills to have fun and get creative. We are asking people to post a picture of their creation to our Facebook and/or Instagram. On September 30th 2017, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm families and individuals can come down to the Grate Groan Up Spelling Bee, have fun and participate in some creative play. Material will be provided. We will take pictures and post them to our Instagram and print them to post on our Creativity Board. You can take your item home and enjoy. (We are hoping families and schools would get involved over June, the summer and into July) Check out this link to find out more about the Foothills Cardboard Challenge

