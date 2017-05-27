The Bee is Coming Back….Support Literacy for Life!

Starting June 1st until June 30th you can support literacy in the Foothills by purchasing a bee for only a Toonie at the Okotoks and High River Sobeys and AG Country Mart in Black Diamond. Every little bit helps.
Enter a team of 3 ADULTS to compete for the title of the “Gratest Spelling Team” for 2017 – We have 6 registered and looking for 6 more.
For more information and entry forms visit: http://www.litforlife.com/grate-groan-up-spelling-bee.php
Watch these awesome videos created by community members which provides a taste of fun had by all at the Bee:
Come out and cheer the teams on! Be prepared to laugh a lot!
From June to September Literacy for Life is challenging families in the Foothills to have fun and get creative. We are asking people to post a picture of their creation to our Facebook and/or Instagram. On September 30th 2017, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm families and individuals can come down to the Grate Groan Up Spelling Bee, have fun and participate in some creative play. Material will be provided. We will take pictures and post them to our Instagram and print them to post on our Creativity Board. You can take your item home and enjoy. (We are hoping families and schools would get involved over June, the summer and into July) Check out this link to find out more about the Foothills Cardboard Challenge http://www.litforlife-blog.com/http:/www.litforlife-blog.com/build-community-and-creativity-global-cardboard-challenge