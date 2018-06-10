The Best Age for Kids to Get a Part-time Job and What Those Jobs Are - Gateway Gazette

With the school year coming to an end, many kids are looking for a part-time job to keep themselves busy and to make some spending money so we asked some parents what age and what type of job for that age group would be best. The same was asked of parents in 2012 and the responses were very similar.

Although the majority of parents feel that having a part-time job would be a great learning experience for kids, a few felt that the summer should be spent playing and that there would be enough time for work and responsibility when they are older. Most however commented on how it helps to build responsibility, self-esteem and teaches them the value of money.

When asked at what age can a kid get a part-time job the responses by popularity were:

Age 14 Age 15 Age 16 Age 12 Age 13 Age 11 Age 10 Age 9 Age 8 & under

When asked what part-time job would be best for kids overall, the responses by popularity were:

Yard work Grass cutting, leaf raking, snow shovelling Babysitting Non-family babysitting Newspaper Delivery Daily, weekly and flyer delivery Food Service Fast food companies, serving, cooking or cleaning Chores Dishes, cleaning and odd jobs around their home Other Odd jobs for friends and neighbors Retail Non-food stores, sales, stocking shelves Labor Not construction but with a fair amount of lifting/moving/carrying Recreation Supervising, refereeing, coaching Dog Walking Taking dogs for a walk regularly Pet Sitting Feeding and cleaning pets in people’s homes Grocery Store Stocking shelves and bagging groceries Tutoring Working with younger kids Lemonade Stand Traditional front lawn enterprise

We also asked parents what they felt would be a good first job for kids by age group:

Age 8 or younger

Chores around the house Lemonade stand Pet sitting

Age 9

Chores around the house Lemonade stand Yard work Pet sitting Other

Age 10

Chores around the house Newspaper/flyer delivery Lemonade stand Dog walking Other Yard work Pet sitting Plant sitting

Age 11

Yard work Newspaper/flyer delivery Chores around the house Other Dog walking

Age 12

Newspaper/flyer delivery Yard work Other Chores around the house Recreation Dog walking

Age 13

Newspaper/flyer delivery Yard work Babysitting Other Labor Dog walking Pet sitting

Age 14

Yard work Food service Babysitting Newspaper/flyer delivery Labor Dog walking Chores around the house Grocery store Recreation Other

Age 15

Food service Babysitting Yard work Newspaper/flyer delivery Labor Other Recreation

Age 16

Food service Babysitting Retail Yard work Labor Recreation Tutoring

