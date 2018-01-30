The Call of the Wild

Southern Alberta’s Biggest Boat and Outdoor Show returns to the BMO Centre, Stampede Park February 8th-12th, 2018.

Calgary, AB – “The Calgary Boat and Sportsmen’s show is a mecca for all things related to the outdoor lifestyle,” says Marla Kimball, Show Manager – Alberta, “it is the perfect time of year to check out all the equipment and gear that you will need for the season ahead.”

Introducing the younger generation to outdoor activities and garnering an appreciation for all the great things Mother Nature has to offer is always a challenge. The Show has a number of presentations, hands on activities and exhibits that are sure to inspire up and coming outdoorsmen and women

NEW to this year’s Show is Reptile Parties, an all ages presentation that educates and informs in an entertaining way. Learn how reptiles and amphibians are important for conservation and controlling pest rodent and insect populations. These animals are often overlooked in this area of the country as an integral part of the ecosystem.

The Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) has always been a leader in conservation and education efforts. The AHEIA Zone offers not only hunting and fishing simulators available for all to try, but information on boat safety and hunter education.

If the family is in tow, a trip to the Calgary Boat and Sportsmen’s Show would not be complete without a stop at the Kids Fishing Pond. Youngsters under the age of 12 can participate in this catch and release program for or a $2.00 donation. There is always satisfaction and squeals of delight from those that hook a live trout from the fully stocked pond. All the proceeds go to support the Calgary and Sarcee Fish and Game Associations.

In keeping with the family friendly theme, the West Coast Lumberjack Show is back. The show features teams competing in a variety of events including axe throwing, cross cutting, standing block chop and even log rolling. The competition is fierce. Marvel at the strength and agility that it takes to master these lumberjack related disciplines.

Marina Cole, a professional carver from Medicine Hat, will be on sight throughout the Show creating unique works of art. Using a chainsaw and downed wood, she will be creating one-of-a-kind pieces limited only by her imagination. Stop by and watch one of her pieces take shape.

The Alberta Birds of Prey Centre based out of Coaldale, Alberta focuses on rehabilitating and releasing injured endangered birds of prey back into the wild. Get up close and personal with a number of the Centre’s inhabitants. The Centre’s staff is always willing to share their experiences and stories, to shed some light on the important work they are doing.

As Calgarians we are extremely fortunate to have some of the best Fly Fishing in North America right in our backyard. If is your passion or you have always wanted to give it a try you will want to check out the casting pool. Talk to local experts to get tips, advice and insights. Practice your casting or even try tying your own fly.

The Fishin’ Hole is having their Annual Spring Super Sale right at the Calgary Boat and Sportsmen’s Show. Take in the product demos and speak directly to the manufacturer’s reps that will guide you through the buying process. Whether you are in the market for tackle, rods, reels, float tubes or a PFD, you are sure to find what you are looking for at some of the best prices of the season.

If your outdoor activities revolve around the lakes, rivers or streams the Spring Boat Sale is an excellent opportunity to check out everything from pontoon boats and kayaks, to fishing boats and jet skis, as well as marine products and accessories. Shop and compare major manufacturer’s models all under one roof. Place your order at the Show to ensure delivery early in the Spring and get the most of this year’s Summer.

No Show would be complete without entertaining and informational presentation by well-known industry pros. This year’s line-up of presenters is impressive. They include; Wes David from Fishing the Wild West, Josh Nugent, local fly fisherman and guide, and TJ Schwanky, co-host of Outdoor Quest TV. We have added two new presenters this year; Gary Hanke, outdoor writer and former team captain of Team Canada at the World Fly Fishing Championships and Dianne Hunter, champion archer and host for “Canada Hunts: Consuming the Wild TV”. They will host presentations on a diverse range of topics related to hunting, fishing and the outdoor lifestyle. Check our website for the daily schedule including presentation times and topics. If that weren’t enough, the folk from Bear Smart will provide information on how to make safe decisions when in bear territory, how to prevent an encounter or how to respond should an encounter occur.

After hearing some of our presenters talk about their outdoor adventures you may be inspired to plan an outdoor adventure trip of your own. The travel and tourism area features lodges, fishing trips, outfitters, and vacation destinations of every description. Whether you are booking your annual family houseboat trip or a salmon fishing trip with friends you can do all the research necessary to make the best possible choice for your next excursion.

Don’t miss your chance to enter to win one of two Husqvarna prize packages. You could walk away with the Ultimate Homeowner’s Package valued at $1700.00 or the Spring Clean-up Package valued at over $1300.00.

ABOUT CANADIAN NATIONAL SPORTSMEN’S SHOWS

A proud tradition since 1948 Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows is a not for profit Corporation and the largest producer of boat, fishing, hunting, sportsmen’s, ski and outdoor shows in Canada. Through its family of shows, the Corporation raises funds to ensure that generations of young Canadians can benefit from Canada’s outdoors. Since the first show held in 1948, more than $32,000,000 has been committed to these causes.

Editor’s Note: Watch for local businesses at the Show: Treeline Outdoors (Black Diamond) and Alberta Marine and RV (Nanton)

