The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School Inaugurates the First Permanent Canadian Armed Forces Indigenous Spiritual Lodge - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC – The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS) today inaugurated the first permanent Canadian Armed Forces Indigenous Spiritual Lodge. Military dignitaries, chaplains, Elders, Indigenous veterans and a group of roughly 20 participants from the Canadian Forces Aboriginal Entry Program (CFAEP) attended the intimate ceremony.
The Indigenous Spiritual Lodge is a new addition to the existing spiritual facilities at the Saint‑Jean Garrison, including the chapel used for Catholic and Protestant religious services and the multi‑faith centre used by members of other faith.
The CFAEP graduation ceremony took place in the rotunda of the General J.‑V. Allard Building immediately following the inauguration. The three-week CFAEP gives interested Indigenous candidates an opportunity to explore various military careers before joining the CAF. Approximately 20 participants graduated in this cohort.
“The courage, sacrifices and achievements of Indigenous CAF members are a source of pride and inspiration for us all. Our shared goals and sacrifices on the battlefield have created powerful ties between us as brothers and sisters in arms. Together we are stronger, more resilient and better positioned to train versatile, battle-ready soldiers prepared to deal with an increasingly complex world.”
Brigadier‑General Jennie Carignan, Commander, 2nd Canadian Division
“This is a very proud day for the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service. After several months of intense teamwork, we are happy to be inaugurating the first permanent Indigenous Spiritual Lodge in the history of the Canadian Armed Forces. The Saint-Jean Garrison now has a chapel for Catholics and Protestants, a multi-faith centre for Jews and Muslims, and a Place for Peace—an Indigenous Spiritual Lodge. Although the spiritual lodge is open to everyone regardless of spiritual, religious or philosophical affiliation, it is designed and built to meet the needs of Indigenous military personnel who wish to celebrate their ancestral practices and rich spiritual heritage. We are proud of this remarkable initiative implemented by the Saint‑Jean Garrison with determination and in a spirit of inclusion.”
Lieutenant-Commander Martin Poëti, Chaplain, Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School
Tim Hortons® Re-launches True Stories Iconic Campaign with Six Real Canadian Moments
Nobel Prize-winning Physics Professor Follows her Gut
The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School Inaugurates the First Permanent Canadian Armed Forces Indigenous Spiritual Lodge
Treatment Options Opening on Blood Tribe