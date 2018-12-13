The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School Inaugurates the First Permanent Canadian Armed Forces Indigenous Spiritual Lodge - Gateway Gazette

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC – The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS) today inaugurated the first permanent Canadian Armed Forces Indigenous Spiritual Lodge. Military dignitaries, chaplains, Elders, Indigenous veterans and a group of roughly 20 participants from the Canadian Forces Aboriginal Entry Program (CFAEP) attended the intimate ceremony.

The Indigenous Spiritual Lodge is a new addition to the existing spiritual facilities at the Saint‑Jean Garrison, including the chapel used for Catholic and Protestant religious services and the multi‑faith centre used by members of other faith.

The CFAEP graduation ceremony took place in the rotunda of the General J.‑V. Allard Building immediately following the inauguration. The three-week CFAEP gives interested Indigenous candidates an opportunity to explore various military careers before joining the CAF. Approximately 20 participants graduated in this cohort.