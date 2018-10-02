The CAQ Wins in Quebec - Gateway Gazette

“Tonight, Quebecers made history. They trusted a new party to revive Quebec. We now have a great responsibility. I’m sure with my team and with the help of all those who I reach out to tonight, we will build together a stronger Quebec, a more proud Quebec! ” – François Legault, designate Premier
