The CAQ Wins in Quebec - Gateway Gazette

The CAQ Wins in Quebec

By Contributor

Oct 02

“Tonight, Quebecers made history. They trusted a new party to revive Quebec. We now have a great responsibility. I’m sure with my team and with the help of all those who I reach out to tonight, we will build together a stronger Quebec, a more proud Quebec! ” – François Legault, designate Premier

Source: Coalition Avenir Québec

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

The CAQ Wins in Quebec

Investigation Continues into Calgary Officer-involved Shooting Incident

Joint Statement from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

Scheer Lays Out Plan to Fix Trudeau’s Pipeline Failures

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Continuing K-Country’s Legacy for Years to Come Next Post USMCA and Dairy: Canadian Government Spin vs Fact