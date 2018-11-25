The Countdown to Christmas is on: Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd. Announces its 2018 Hot Holiday Trends - Gateway Gazette

Unwrap the “WOW” and take the guesswork out of holiday shopping with the top trends from Canada’s toy and baby authority

TORONTO/CNW/ – While it might seem early for adults to sing carols and sip eggnog, kids across Canada know that Christmas is a month away! To help steer holiday gift-givers in the right direction, Toys “R” Us Canada, which is recognized as Canada’s toy and trend authority, is releasing its 2018 Hot “PLAY” Trends for holiday. The list includes carefully curated authority trends filled with toys that are sure to delight this year. Unwrapping these trendy toys will bring moments of joy to kids on every gift-giver’s list.

“More than ever, this time of year Canadians look to Toys “R” Us Canada as the experts to carefully evaluate and curate the hottest trends and toys so kids coast to coast unwrap ‘WOW’ for the holidays,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, President, Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada. “We believe that ‘giving and unwrapping play’ should be moments we are proud to give – so we are here to ease gift-givers’ minds and help them find that magical item that will unlock creativity and imagination.”

Each toy featured on the 2018 Hot Holiday Trends list is kid-tested and approved by Toys “R” Us Canada’s top toy expert and Chief Play Officer (CPO), Émile Burbidge. Gift-givers can rest assured that the collection has something for everyone.

“I can’t wait to share the trends and toys with parents and gift-givers this season,” said Burbidge, Toys “R” Us Canada’s Chief Play Officer. “Kids of all ages will be excited to get their hands on squishy and slimy toys, robotic pets, new games and gadgets that get kids like me moving, learning, and creating while having fun.”

Toys “R” Us Canada’s 2018 Hot Holiday Trends

Shopping at Toys “R” Us Canada means shopping Canadian as the company is now 100 per cent Canadian owned and operated. Toys “R” Us Canada is committed to providing an outstanding customer-first, omni-commerce shopping experience, the hottest toys and baby products, including more than 2,800 new toys for the holiday season, an impressive line-up of exclusive items that can’t be found anywhere else, exciting in-store events and knowledgeable staff. Consumers can also be confident they are getting incredible value with customer programs such as Toys “R” Us Canada’s Price Match Policy, free in-store pick up and the “R” Club™ Loyalty Program.

About Toys “R” Us (Canada) Ltd.

Since 1984, Toys “R” Us Canada has been Canada’s leading dedicated specialty retailer for toy and baby. Recognized as Canada’s trend authority in toys and baby products, the company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its 82 stores across Canada and through its strong e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to the community, the company’s philanthropic efforts focus on supporting children and families in our local communities through the Starlight Children’s Foundation and Autism Speaks Canada. Toys “R” Us Canada is a proudly Canadian company as a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. For store locations and convenient online shopping, visit www.toysrus.ca and www.babiesrus.ca.

SOURCE Toys “R” Us (Canada) Ltd.