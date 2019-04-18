The Department of National Defence and Veterans Affairs Canada Release 2018 Reports on Suicide Mortality - Gateway Gazette

April 16, 2019 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces / Veterans Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada must provide the best possible care and support to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and to Veterans. Every suicide is a tragedy and is a complex issue we take very seriously. The Department of National Defence (DND) and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) continue to explore ways to enhance our support and programs and services to CAF members, Veterans and their families.

Today, DND released the 2018 Surgeon General Report on Suicide Mortality in the Canadian Armed Forces and VAC published their 2018 Veteran Suicide Mortality Study.

The 2018 Surgeon General Report has been released annually since 2008, and aims to better understand suicide in the actively serving CAF population. The 2018 Veteran Suicide Mortality Study is the second report published by VAC and seeks to better understand suicide among Veterans. Both studies are important so programs and services can be better aligned to meet the needs of CAF members, Veterans and their families.

The findings from these studies, along with other ongoing research initiatives contribute to the enhancement of programs and benefits that will ultimately improve the health and well-being of CAF members and Veterans.