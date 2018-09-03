The Fresh Taste of Kananaskis: Five-Diamond-Experienced, Executive Chef Eric Beaupré Brings New Flavour to Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge - Gateway Gazette

Recently transformed by a $36 million renovation, 2018 is the year of fresh starts at the formerly-known Delta Lodge at Kananaskis – now officially rebranded as Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, Autograph Collection Hotel.

From its backcountry-luxe rooms, suites & bi-level lofts to the energizing redesign of its restaurants, the evolution is evident in every detail throughout the Lodge – and its new Executive Chef, Eric Beaupré, is bringing 24 years’ experience and a smorgasbord of fresh inspiration to the kitchen.

“My goal was always to challenge myself to grow, and I felt this magnetic pull to return to Kananaskis,” says Chef Beaupre. He continues: “Kananaskis has huge potential to be the next big foodie destination. We have the Rocky Mountain location, the fantastic regional produce available to us, and the vision our leader Ryan Pomeroy has for the quality and depth of experiences guests have here on-property. There is a very exciting opportunity ahead of us – and we want to paint a whole new picture in the culinary scene.”

As former Executive Chef at Fairmont Tremblant, Beaupré has made his mark at AAA Five Diamond restaurants Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff, and the CAA-AAA Five Diamond Le Baccara in Ottawa, among other distinguished Canadian venues including the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Casino Lac Leamy, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Fairmont Winnipeg.

As Executive Sous Chef at the Lodge from 2008-2011, Beaupré is relishing the opportunity to have returned to Kananaskis as Executive Chef – sharing his signature style with guests once again. “Today, dining is more adventurous, more connected, with higher expectations. We want to delight and surprise them with an experience that goes beyond just great food. We’ve started from scratch, really shaking things up and focusing more on quality, regionally-sourced produce; prepared using rustic flavours, reinvented for a modern, curious palate.

We’ve also incorporated health-inspired dishes, have been working with smaller suppliers, and now refresh our menus every few months to keep our diners coming back for more. Transitioning to the Marriott Autograph Collection brand influences the guests we attract, so that unique experience is more important than ever,” says Beaupré.

From intimate fine dining to gourmet grab-and-go, Beaupré says the options at each of the Lodge’s four restaurants has been thoughtfully redesigned, offering a signature experience to reconnect and recharge. Forte Italian Restaurant has added to its strong family-focus on light and simple flavours, while Blacktail Bar offers a modern mountain lounge with an upscale twist, celebrating locally brewed products and dishes designed for sharing.

The Cedar Room, a Mountain Chophouse is taking its fine dining experience to new heights, centering on the finest ingredients and international flavours, and showcasing a seasonal menu based on premium proteins – think premium Canadian beef, fresh coastal seafood, and humanely raised poultry. “With Cedar, I’m excited about our new entrées, including Albert Grass-Fed Beef Tartare with clipped chives, pickle whole grain stone mustard and cured eggs yolk, and Maple Hill Duck confit leg with fingerling potato, French beans, and pickled red onion. Expect each meal to be carefully crafted, and without compromise,” Beaupre adds.

A family man himself, Beaupré is also passionate about encouraging the Lodge’s younger diners to try new flavours. “For our buffet in Forte, we offer the same for both adults and kids. While we still have a kids’ menu with traditional items, we also offer nice lodge-made soups, Caesar salads, and salmon – it’s important that kids can enjoy dishes like hand-made pizza, carbonara, and scallops, not just predictable options.”

Beaupré says the Lodge’s custom-built fire pit lounge area will also offer guests a way to connect and experience an authentic mountain experience with some added comforts. Kicking back in a beautifully designed seating area, guests will enjoy complimentary fireside snacks, warm drinks, and entertainment in an informal setting.

Source: lodgeatkananaskis.com