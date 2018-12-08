The Future of Champion Park - Gateway Gazette

In 2016, Champion Park was donated by the Knowlton Family to the Municipal District of Foothills and the Town of Okotoks. The park is comprised of approximately 22 hectares (54 acres) and is situated in a rural area in the Municipal District of Foothills adjacent to Highway 2.

Champion Park is operated through a joint maintenance agreement between the Town of Okotoks and the Municipal District of Foothills. Through this inter-municipal collaborative partnership, an Operating and Program Models Study is being conducted that will define the future of the park.

There are various opportunities that are being considered for Champion Park and input is being sought from the general public to help establish a plan for how the park will be developed and operated.

Please CLICK HERE to access a questionnaire and provide input into the planning process. It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete the questionnaire. Survey closes December 20.