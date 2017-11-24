The Glow Starts Here

Calgary, AB – Calgary’s brightest holiday tradition is back celebrating its 20th year and is sure to be the most glow-tastic one yet. This year’s ZOOLIGHTS, presented by JSS Barristers, will be shining for seven weeks of perfect family-friendly fun that supports wildlife conservation.

“This year we are focusing on how animals interact with their habitats and are featuring activities on migration, hibernation and adaptation to teach our visitors about conservation all while enjoying the best seasonal event in Calgary,” says Roz Freeman Senior Specialist, Special Events and Visitor Experience, Calgary Zoo. “As a conservation-focused organization, it’s important for us to remind visitors that their participation supports our efforts in saving species here at home and around the world.”

This year, ZOOLIGHTS includes all of the classic activities people have come to love and new ones have been designed to light up the night. The event features the five holiday traditions not to be missed: Christmas lights, playing in the snow, ice skating, sitting by a fireplace sipping on hot chocolate and visiting with Santa. Find Santa in the magical world of Wonderland, including the Mad Hatter, located in the ENMAX Conservatory.

Event Details:

· November 24, 2017 – January 6, 2018, excluding December 25, 2017

· Nightly from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

· Visit ZOOLIGHTS for more

Source: Calgary Zoo

