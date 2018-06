Many thanks to Nana Peggy Galant for submitting these gorgeous photographs of kids just having a great time!

Sitting patiently waiting for the Parade to start and then afterwards enjoying Discovery Day are the Davis kids and mothers, the Vasconcellos kids and their parents and of course, one cool Nana. All of the kids are under 6.

Archer said it was the best parade ever!

Thanks also to Jade Davis for taking the photographs.