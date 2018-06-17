The Honourable Jay Hill P.C. Joins New West Public Affairs - Gateway Gazette

(Calgary, AB): As one of Alberta’s most exciting and growth oriented public affairs firms, New West Public Affairs is pleased to announce the Honourable Jay Hill P.C. is joining the team as a Senior Advisor.

Jay was a Member of Parliament for 17 years, serving in cabinet as Chief Government Whip, Government House Leader, and as Vice Chair of Cabinet’s Operations Committee. Upon leaving politics in 2010, Jay began consulting with a number of prominent oil and gas producers who sought his advice on the expansion of liquified natural gas exports in British Columbia. In 2014, former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice sought Jay’s counsel on interprovincial trade, appointing him as Senior Representative to the New West Partnership where he led negotiations on the expansion of the free trade agreement between Canada’s western provinces and territories.

Jay’s deep understanding of government and the agriculture, mining, and energy sectors will be tremendously valuable to New West Public Affairs clients, especially in an increasingly uncertain political environment.

“Whether it is harmful legislation, ever increasing regulation or excessive taxation, the greatest risk to the success of Canadian corporations today is political activism. It’s also the hardest to prevent or mitigate,” Jay Hill said. “I look forward to assisting New West and their clients in overcoming the current and future challenges they face. It will be terrific, and fulfilling, to work with such a professional team.”

The addition of Jay to the New West Public Affairs team expands the skill set and expertise available to clients and is another sign of the firm’s rapid growth.

“I am honoured to have someone of Jay’s stature join our team and I know that our clients will be well served by his counsel. I’m looking forward to further expansion of our firm as we work with clients to understand, connect with, and persuade government decision makers to produce winning solutions that address their issues,” New West Public Affairs Principal Monte Solberg said. “Look for further additions to our team in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to expand the range of services and experience within New West Public Affairs.”

Source: New West Public Affairs