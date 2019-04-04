The Junior Canadian Rangers - Gateway Gazette

Aim and Objectives

The Junior Canadian Ranger (JCR) Program offers young people in remote and isolated communities across Canada a unique opportunity to participate in a variety of fun and rewarding activities in a formal setting. Under the supervision of the Canadian Rangers, these young Canadians become active and engaged citizens of their local communities.

Junior Canadian Rangers are easily recognized by their striking green sweatshirts, ball caps and huge smiles.

Vision

In a dynamic and learning partnership, the Junior Canadian Rangers Program strives to strengthen remote and isolated Canadian communities through an altruistic, responsible and practical youth program that embraces culture and tradition, promotes healthy living and positive self-image, and reflects the proud military legacy of the Canadian Rangers.

Aim

The aim of the Junior Canadian Rangers Program is to provide a structured youth program, which promotes traditional cultures and lifestyles, in remote and isolated communities of Canada.

Objectives

The objectives of the Junior Canadian Rangers Program are to impart:

community traditional skills;

life skills;

Ranger skills.

While visiting Canadian Ranger patrols, Canadian Armed Forces members perceived a need to provide meaningful activities for young people in isolated communities. This idea gave birth to the Junior Canadian Rangers Program, which was officially launched in 1996.

Junior Canadian Rangers participate in a variety of activities, including those that focus on ranger skills, traditional skills and life skills. Many of these youth are Aboriginal and speak a language other than English or French. They are not members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Junior Canadian Rangers are bright, capable, young members of their communities who are interested in improving themselves and helping their fellow citizens.