The Junior Canadian Rangers - Gateway Gazette

Junior Canadian Rangers are proud and skilled youth who are involved in their communities. They are girls and boys 12 to 18, who live in remote and isolated areas of Canada that have Canadian Rangers. There are currently about 3,400 youth participating in over 125 patrols. The Junior Canadian Rangers Program is a structured and meaningful enterprise that helps preserve culture and traditions unique to each community.
The Junior Canadian Ranger (JCR) Program offers young people in remote and isolated communities across Canada a unique opportunity to participate in a variety of fun and rewarding activities in a formal setting. Under the supervision of the Canadian Rangers, these young Canadians become active and engaged citizens of their local communities.
Junior Canadian Rangers are easily recognized by their striking green sweatshirts, ball caps and huge smiles.
In a dynamic and learning partnership, the Junior Canadian Rangers Program strives to strengthen remote and isolated Canadian communities through an altruistic, responsible and practical youth program that embraces culture and tradition, promotes healthy living and positive self-image, and reflects the proud military legacy of the Canadian Rangers.
The aim of the Junior Canadian Rangers Program is to provide a structured youth program, which promotes traditional cultures and lifestyles, in remote and isolated communities of Canada.
The objectives of the Junior Canadian Rangers Program are to impart:
While visiting Canadian Ranger patrols, Canadian Armed Forces members perceived a need to provide meaningful activities for young people in isolated communities. This idea gave birth to the Junior Canadian Rangers Program, which was officially launched in 1996.
Junior Canadian Rangers participate in a variety of activities, including those that focus on ranger skills, traditional skills and life skills. Many of these youth are Aboriginal and speak a language other than English or French. They are not members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Junior Canadian Rangers are bright, capable, young members of their communities who are interested in improving themselves and helping their fellow citizens.
