The Last Year of the NDP Carbon Tax Starts Now - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (June 7, 2018): Today marks two years since the Alberta NDP’s carbon tax bill became law, and the United Conservatives are vowing to make this the last year that Albertans will have to pay the carbon tax.

“Should Albertans elect us next year, today marks the last year that Albertans will have to pay the NDP carbon tax,” United Conservative leader Jason Kenney said. “Next summer, we will introduce Bill 1: the Carbon Tax Repeal Act, putting an end to a punitive tax that makes it more expensive for Albertans to heat their homes and drive to work.”

Since the NDP imposed this punishing tax, the carbon tax has done nothing more than make life more expensive for everyday Albertans:

School boards: the Calgary Board of Education is faced with carbon tax costs of $3 million and counting each year, while kindergarten programs are being scrapped to make up for the shortfall.

Non-profit groups: the West Country Centre for seniors in Sundre has carbon tax costs that could make the difference between staying open and shutting down.

Job-creators like small businesses: 73 per cent of small businesses say they faceincreased costs as a result of the NDP carbon tax according to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Household budgets: 55 per cent of Alberta households either didn’t qualify for the NDP’s carbon tax rebate cheque or their rebate was less than what the household actually paid in carbon taxes, according to an analysis by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

According to the NDP, the carbon tax was supposed to buy so-called “social licence” for much-needed pipeline projects. However, since the carbon tax was introduced, massive projects like Northern Gateway and Energy East have been scrapped, while the Trans Mountain Expansion project faces continued uncertainty.

The UCP Official Opposition highlighted the NDP’s planned 67 per cent increase in the carbon tax throughout the Legislature’s spring session, which ended today. The United Conservatives also held the NDP government to account on: