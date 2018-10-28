The Lisa Project - Gateway Gazette

The Lisa Project is a unique multi-sensory exhibit experience allowing the visitor to hear, see and experience the reality of the world of child abuse.

Through audio narration from a child’s perspective visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse. This experience is fully immersing each guest into the world that these children face on a daily basis.

The exhibit is rated PG-13 due to some mature content. Children under age 13 that come with guardians or parents will be allowed to walk through the exhibit but will not be given an audio device. The result of this experience is a community that is made more aware with positive and helpful steps given at the end of the tour to protect children and strengthen families.

The Lisa Project is at Eau Claire Market. The Lisa Project will be available to the public on the following days and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 23 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please email [email protected]

The Lisa Project is in Canada for the first time and is in Calgary thanks to MEG Energy and the Sheldon Kennedy Centre.