The Magic of Christmas Keeps the Spirit Alive - Gateway Gazette

From our humble beginning in 1983, The Magic of Christmas has grown to a volunteer family of 6,000+ Santas and elves. Every Christmas Eve, our charity:
Santa and his elves bring Christmas cheer into the homes and hearts of Calgarians who need it most. We share donations with recipients who are coping with emotional, physical or financial issues. There may have been a death in the immediate family, a lost job, or difficult medical diagnosis, or they might be spending Christmas in a care facility away from their loved ones.
No matter the reason, we work hard to provide each person with festive loving, caring and sharing during a time of year that is supposed to be joyful. With the help of our volunteers, we ensure the spirit of Christmas spreads to everyone on Santa’s route.
The families we visit must be referred to us. Families cannot refer themselves. To learn more, please see our Referrals page.
Together, Santa and his elves:
In 1983, a man named Bob Johnson launched a charity called The Spirit of Christmas. Bob wanted to fight the despair that can be found even during the most joyous time of the year – Christmas.
Bob believed in Christmas beyond material goods; he believed in the spirit that the holiday brings. And those who knew Bob know that he wasn’t one to sit around – his incredible heart and ideas always generated action.
Eager to give his daughters something positive to think about on Christmas Eve, Bob rounded up a Santa suit and a few small gifts. Together, they went to cheer up a troubled family in the neighbourhood. After witnessing the tremendous joy he brought to them, Bob sought other families who could use a visit from Santa to brighten up their Christmas Eve.
Thus, The Spirit of Christmas was built on the motto that carries on today: “Loving, Caring, and Sharing.”
A few years later, the charity’s name was changed to The Magic of Christmas. To this day, Bob’s selfless idea has gone on to be realized in other cities, and even countries.
Of course, here in Calgary, his legacy lives on every year when we load our sleighs.
You can volunteer or donate to this great organization by visiting their website.