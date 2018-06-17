The Magic Superpowers of Wheatgrass - Gateway Gazette

Is wheatgrass superfood or just weird green grass?

I’m here to teach you all about the magic superpowers of wheatgrass!

But first, why am I talking about wheatgrass having superpowers?

Wheatgrass is a superfood because of its powerful concentrated liquid nutrient content. What this means is that drinking just 2 ounces of wheatgrass has the same nutrient value as 5 pounds of organic raw vegetables!

So it pumps your body with high doses of essential vitamins, nutrients, enzymes and antioxidants to keep you feeling your healthiest and most alive.

And it also detoxes your liver and blood.

So what exactly will this superfood do for me?

Well, let’s see… wheatgrass has more Vitamin A than carrots and more Vitamin C than oranges as well as all the B Vitamins and magnesium, phosphorous, potassium and sodium to name a few.

It helps to detoxify and rid the body of heavy metals and other toxins in your organs and tissue.

And because it is so high in chlorophyll, which is a highly concentrated version of the sun’s energy, it’s like injecting yourself with golden liquid sunshine, except… it’s green.

Hey, Is wheatgrass gluten-free if it’s called “wheatgrass”?

Yes it is! Because the juice is extracted from wheatgrass sprouts before the wheat seed begins to form, it is considered gluten-free*!

* Be sure your wheatgrass was produced in a gluten-free facility.

My clients find that drinking wheatgrass a few times a week helps to:

● Cleanse your body of toxins leaving you feeling lighter and healthier

● Speeds up slow digestion

● Regulates blood sugar levels and stabilizes your energy

● Eases gastrointestinal inflammation

● Neutralizes environmental pollutants in the body

● Cleanses the body of heavy metals

● Protects from carcinogens

● Floods the body with Vitamins A, B and C

How do I get this magic superfood into my diet?

You can buy wheatgrass in either a powder or liquid form—whichever best suits your needs.

1. Local juice bars such sell it already juiced up—go for the double shot (approximately 2 oz.)

2. Buy frozen wheatgrass cubes. Place two to three cubes in a blender with a splash of tangerine or orange juice. Blend until smooth.

3. Buy wheatgrass seeds from a health food store to sprout by yourself! Here’s how:

Soak your hard winter wheat seed (also called wheat berries) overnight (8 to 12 hours). Sprout the seed in a jar for the next 16 to 24 hours, rinsing the seed well three times a day. After a very short “tail” is visible, plant the seed on top of the soil. Basic potting mix or topsoil will work fine.

What do I do now?

In my health coaching practice, I help clients upgrade the level of nutrients in their diets…. and in their lifestyles!

Book a talk now to talk with me 1-1 about how to add superfoods to your diet every day.

To your health!

Emily

Find more healthy tips and recipes on Emily’s website: Simple Healing