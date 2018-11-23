The Millarville Stockland 4-H Beef Club’s 2018-2019 Year Begins! - Gateway Gazette

Club Reporter: Finn Blatz

On September 21th, the Foothills 4-H district organized another yearly event at the Calgary Corn Maze where clubs from around the Foothills district came together for a fun and enjoyable night. The leaders and members, as well as family members from the clubs ate hot dogs and snacks around the fire together before going out to have fun in the maze, and with other new activities that had not been there last year. The old friendly fire free-for-all attraction had been redesigned into a new shooting gallery using paintball guns, and a new zipline was added for even more fun to be had. Also, this year’s corn maze was made into the shape of Superman and is said to be one of the hardest to escape ever!

Our club’s first meeting was held on October 10th, where members elected each other for this year’s executive positions. Last year’s vice-president, Clara Blatz has been promoted to President of our club and is accompanied by Harry Rawn as the new Vice-president. The Secretary is Sage Runge, and our Treasurer is now Chloe McWhir. Also, Finn Blatz is the new club reporter. Our club then had our weigh in at Black Diamond Land and Cattle Company on November 3rd. Members with beef projects brought their steer and heifer projects to be weighed and tagged. This was a good chance for members to see each others’ animals for the first time. The club would also like to thank Paul Rishaug, who brought 4 heifers for the members to multi-judge as practice. Our club has had a great start, and we are all excited to enjoy the rest of the 2018-2019 4-H year. Thank you, Black Diamond Land & Cattle, for letting us use their facilities again this year.

After the arena collapsed last year at the Millarville Racetrack, our club was trying to come up with a way to help. We decided we should stick with something we are good at – BEEF! We will be helping raise money for the construction of the new arena by selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a portion of the meat from a steer raised by a family in our club. Each ticket is $10 and right now can be purchased through the office at the Millarville Racetrack. The first prize is ½ the beef, and the second and third place winners are each receiving ¼ of the beef. We had many sponsors willing to help us raise the steer; Ironwood Builders has sponsored the project, and the steer was donated by White Moose Ranch. Also, Foothills Custom Meats is donating for the processing, and Trouw Nutrition/ Shur – Grain (Lethbridge) has donated the feed for the steer. Our club is glad to help out the arena construction and hopes that you will help as well by purchasing raffle tickets that will help our club and many others in our community, and possibly receive some high-quality beef. Don’t forget raffle tickets make great stocking stuffers!