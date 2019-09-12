The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta - Open Studio Days - Gateway Gazette

8 artist studios and galleries in the foothills SW of Calgary

You are invited to join in and come for a tour of our galleries and private studios located in the stunningly beautiful foothills of southern Alberta! We’re celebrating Alberta Culture Days with open houses at our artist studios and special events and activities at our galleries.

New for Fall 2019: please join us in welcoming Okotoks Art Gallery to the tour!

About Our Hours: each venue will have different operating hours on September 27, 28 and 29. Opening hours for each venue, together with schedule of special activities taking place during the tour, are available online at www.themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com. Our website also has a map of the tour you can print at home, or pick up a brochure from the first venue you visit!

This is a self-drive tour. Admission to each venue is free.

#mostbeautifulab #arttourAB

Tour Members 2019-20:

Bluerock Gallery – Black Diamond

Eversfield Ceramics – south of Black Diamond

Firebrand Glass Studio – Black Diamond

Kristoferson Studio – Turner Valley

Leighton Art Centre – NE of Millarville

Lineham House Galleries – Okotoks

Mady Thiel-Kopstein – Turner Valley

Okotoks Art Gallery – Okotoks

This event is free and will be accepting optional pay-what-you-may donations for admission.

Follow on Instagram