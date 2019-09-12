The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta - Open Studio Days - Gateway Gazette

8 artist studios and galleries in the foothills SW of Calgary
You are invited to join in and come for a tour of our galleries and private studios located in the stunningly beautiful foothills of southern Alberta! We’re celebrating Alberta Culture Days with open houses at our artist studios and special events and activities at our galleries.
New for Fall 2019: please join us in welcoming Okotoks Art Gallery to the tour!
About Our Hours: each venue will have different operating hours on September 27, 28 and 29. Opening hours for each venue, together with schedule of special activities taking place during the tour, are available online at www.themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com. Our website also has a map of the tour you can print at home, or pick up a brochure from the first venue you visit!
This is a self-drive tour. Admission to each venue is free.
#mostbeautifulab #arttourAB
Tour Members 2019-20:
Bluerock Gallery – Black Diamond
Eversfield Ceramics – south of Black Diamond
Firebrand Glass Studio – Black Diamond
Kristoferson Studio – Turner Valley
Leighton Art Centre – NE of Millarville
Lineham House Galleries – Okotoks
Mady Thiel-Kopstein – Turner Valley
Okotoks Art Gallery – Okotoks
This event is free and will be accepting optional pay-what-you-may donations for admission.
