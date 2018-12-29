The Problem of Distracted Walking - Gateway Gazette

Whether you’re using your cell phone or reading a document off the printer, you can miss hazards such as surface and elevation changes. These are very common contributing factors to injuries and near-misses for employees.
What Employers Can Do
In the spirit of keeping your coworkers safe, please intervene. It can be as simple as saying, “Please be careful!” It’s a helpful way to show you care about your coworker’s safety. Also, don’t forget to set a good example by refraining from distracted walking yourself.
Safety Tips
How to prevent distracted walking:
Never walk while texting or talking on the phone
Never cross the street while using an electronic device
Do not walk with headphones in your ears
How to avoid slips, trips and falls:
Walking is working, so avoid walking distracted and stay focused on your surroundings
Apply the “be here now” concept when walking to recognize and avoid distractions
Wear shoes that are slip-resistant and that provide support to the ankle
Don’t carry too much – you need your arms to maintain balance and stability
Take your time and don’t rush – we can wait an extra minute for your safety
Reason for Concern
Due in part to distracted walking, distracted cycling and distracted driving, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Governors Highway Safety Association report:
GHSA findings reveal Texas is one of 15 states with pedestrian fatality rates per 100,000 population greater than 2.0; In 2016, New Mexico ranked No. 1 when states were sorted by fatality rate (3.458) and Texas ranked ninth (2.44)
GHSA data indicates 82% of pedestrian fatalities occur outside of intersections
2015 vs. 2106: GHSA projects pedestrian fatalities to be 11% higher
What about cities? GHSA examined FARS data and concluded pedestrian fatalities increased in 4 of the 10 U.S. cities with the largest populations during 2015 — New York (126 to 131), Chicago (35 to 46), Houston (60 to 62) and Dallas (41 to 56)
