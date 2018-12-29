The Problem of Distracted Walking - Gateway Gazette

Distracted walking can be very dangerous.

Whether you’re using your cell phone or reading a document off the printer, you can miss hazards such as surface and elevation changes. These are very common contributing factors to injuries and near-misses for employees.

What Employers Can Do

In the spirit of keeping your coworkers safe, please intervene. It can be as simple as saying, “Please be careful!” It’s a helpful way to show you care about your coworker’s safety. Also, don’t forget to set a good example by refraining from distracted walking yourself.

Safety Tips

How to prevent distracted walking:

Never walk while texting or talking on the phone

Never cross the street while using an electronic device

Do not walk with headphones in your ears

How to avoid slips, trips and falls:

Walking is working, so avoid walking distracted and stay focused on your surroundings

Apply the “be here now” concept when walking to recognize and avoid distractions

Wear shoes that are slip-resistant and that provide support to the ankle

Don’t carry too much – you need your arms to maintain balance and stability

Take your time and don’t rush – we can wait an extra minute for your safety

Reason for Concern

Due in part to distracted walking, distracted cycling and distracted driving, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Governors Highway Safety Association report:

Texas

In 2017, there were 614 pedestrian fatalities, a 9.7% decrease from 2016, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT data indicates fatalities involving cyclists decreased by 13.6% in 2017

GHSA findings reveal Texas is one of 15 states with pedestrian fatality rates per 100,000 population greater than 2.0; In 2016, New Mexico ranked No. 1 when states were sorted by fatality rate (3.458) and Texas ranked ninth (2.44)

Nationwide

An estimated 5,997 pedestrian fatalities occurred in 2016, according to the GHSA

GHSA data indicates 82% of pedestrian fatalities occur outside of intersections

2015 vs. 2106: GHSA projects pedestrian fatalities to be 11% higher

What about cities? GHSA examined FARS data and concluded pedestrian fatalities increased in 4 of the 10 U.S. cities with the largest populations during 2015 — New York (126 to 131), Chicago (35 to 46), Houston (60 to 62) and Dallas (41 to 56)

Source: Texas Department of Transportation and National Safety Council