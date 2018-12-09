The Shoebox Project Seeking Luxury-Filled Shoeboxes for Women-in-Need - Gateway Gazette

Join us this holiday season as we collect and deliver gifts of love to thousands of Canadian women impacted by homelessness

The Shoebox Project for Women, supported by Dream, collects and distributes gift-filled Shoeboxes to women impacted by homelessness in communities across Canada and the US. Each thoughtfully created and decorated Shoebox is filled with items valued at $50 that can enhance self-esteem and reduce feelings of isolation for women in need.

Shoeboxes are filled with items that would help any woman feel special: gift cards, skin care products, good quality soaps and shampoos, make-up, chocolates, and warm socks and mittens, to name a few suggested items. Donors are also encouraged to include a warm greeting or a message of support in their Shoebox gift.

Since 2011, The Shoebox Project has distributed over 130,000 Shoeboxes, valued at over 6.5 million dollars. Join us in helping to ensure that ALL women in Canada are valued, respected and treated with dignity and compassion.