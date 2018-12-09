The Shoebox Project Seeking Luxury-Filled Shoeboxes for Women-in-Need - Gateway Gazette

Shoeboxes are filled with items that would help any woman feel special: gift cards, skin care products, good quality soaps and shampoos, make-up, chocolates, and warm socks and mittens, to name a few suggested items. Donors are also encouraged to include a warm greeting or a message of support in their Shoebox gift.
Since 2011, The Shoebox Project has distributed over 130,000 Shoeboxes, valued at over 6.5 million dollars. Join us in helping to ensure that ALL women in Canada are valued, respected and treated with dignity and compassion.
About
For women who have been displaced from their homes and estranged from their families, the holidays can be a particularly challenging time. Often, women feel disconnected from society, forgotten and alone. Reducing the feelings of isolation and loneliness faced by women living in shelters is one of the most important outcomes of The Shoebox Project. A Shoebox gift is a powerful reminder for a woman that she has not been forgotten and that she remains a valued and respected member of her community.
Our Founders
The Shoebox Project for Shelters was founded in 2011 by four sisters-in-law, Caroline, Jessica, Katy and Vanessa Mulroney.