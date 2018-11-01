The Sun Shines on Stampede Park as Doherty Hall Officially Opens its Doors and Unveils the 2019 Calgary Stampede Poster! - Gateway Gazette

It was a bright and sunny day on Stampede Park for more reasons than just the beautiful fall weather; it was the day that the doors were opened to Doherty Hall and the 2019 Stampede Poster was unveiled.

Doherty Hall is a heritage replica of Westbourne Church, which honours the history and contributions of Calgary’s early communities. The new space will serve the arts community as a purpose-built facility for inspiration to thrive, and for the arts community to rehearse and have access to a state-of-the-art performance space.

Inside of Doherty Hall.

“Doherty Hall will bring a whole new feel to Stampede Park,” says Bob Thompson, Chairman of the Board, Calgary Stampede Foundation. “From beginners to masters, Doherty Hall will be an inclusive environment for artists from all disciplines to create. The space will truly come alive.”

Mike Doherty, son of Patrick and Maureen Doherty, spoke of the family’s commitment to community and their philanthropic contributions in both Calgary (Inn from the Cold, Mustard Seed) as well as globally extending their generosity to assisting people in need in places from Mexico to Africa.

Supporting youth achievement in our community, the Calgary Stampede is working to make our western heritage and performing arts programs a source of pride for our community and a cultivator of community-minded spaces.

The history of Doherty Hall

(L to R): Mike Doherty, the Honourable Ricardo Miranda, Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament, and Bob Thompson, Chairman of the Board, Calgary Stampede Foundation.

Given that the space is built to showcase artists and their work, what better way to open the doors than to also unveil the poster and artwork of the 2019 Calgary Stampede Poster Competition winner, Rebecca Shuttleworth?

2019 Calgary Stampede Poster

Youth from across Alberta were invited to enter for their chance to design the 2019 Stampede Poster and participate in an opportunity of a lifetime. Successful applicants participated in unique, hands-on learning and development experiences, which included one-on-one time spent with local western artists and mentors. The 2019 Stampede Poster marks the first time that a Stampede Poster has been designed by a young artist.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for youth to showcase their talent on a world stage,” says Dana Peers, First Vice-Chairman, Calgary Stampede. “We discovered how the next generation views the Calgary Stampede and the western way of life.”

Dana Peers, First Vice-Chairman, Calgary Stampede poses with the 2019 Poster.

The chosen piece salutes women in western culture, presenting fine art qualities with a fresh perspective and untraditional composition.

“The whole experience of being involved in the Poster Competition was surreal,” describes Shuttleworth. “As a fifth-generation farmer I know how hard women work on the farm and that’s something that motivates me every day to do my best – it’s what I wanted to show in my piece.”

Dana Peers, First Vice-Chairman, Calgary Stampede with Rebecca Shuttleworth (R) and her original artwork.

Rebecca Shuttleworth is from Balzac, Alberta and is in her fourth year at the University of Saskatchewan. Shuttleworth has been actively involved in the arts since she could first hold a crayon, and sold her first painting by age 13.

The Calgary Stampede is currently accepting applicants from Albertan youth, ages 15 to 24, for the 2020 Poster Competition. The application deadline is Sunday, November 18, 2018 and more information can be found at calgarystampede.com/postercompetition.

Funds for the Calgary Stampede Poster Competition program are generously provided by The Brandon Flock Foundation.

