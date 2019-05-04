 The System Needs to be Fixed: Why are Children on Canada's "No Fly" List? - Gateway Gazette

The System Needs to be Fixed: Why are Children on Canada’s “No Fly” List?

By Contributor

May 01

We need your help. This ONE minute video encapsulates media coverage on #NoFlyListKids.

We are a grassroots movement of Canadian families whose children are for no reason on the Canadian No Fly List. Please view this video and “Comment” “Like” “Share” and/or “Tweet” to your own networks.

We, as Canadians, need to help #FixThis for all of the affected families across our country. The Federal Government (Ministry of Public Safely) announced an enquiry webpage called the PPIO http://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/ntn…

This is a way to buy time over the busy summer travel months and does not fix the problem.

We need to keep pressure on the government to clear our children OFF the NO FLY LIST immediately permanently. #FIXTHIS For more information please visit http://noflylistkids.ca/en/how-can-i-…

Thank you for your support!

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

The Little Boy She’ll Never Forget

Government of Canada Supports Ongoing Public Engagement on Protecting At-Risk Caribou in Northeastern British Columbia

Yom HaShoah: Statement from Premier Kenney

The System Needs to be Fixed: Why are Children on Canada’s “No Fly” List?

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Volunteers Needed for the 15th Annual Green Sweep & Electronic Recycling Round-up Next Post Yom HaShoah: Statement from Premier Kenney