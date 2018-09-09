The Tema Conter Memorial Trust Announces New Campaign on Heels of Suicide Awareness Month - Gateway Gazette

BARRIE, ON/CNW/ – In light of the recent suicides amongst the first responder community, The Tema Conter Memorial Trust is launching their new #TalkingHelps campaign to align with the beginning of September, Suicide Awareness Month.

#TalkingHelps (https://www.tema.ca/talkinghelps) looks to highlight the importance of speaking up and out about mental health and PTSD in an effort to get those who are suffering the proper help they require.

TEMA wishes to send the message that there is no shame in asking for help. This is to continue to combat the assumption that first responders should keep their trauma to themselves.

TEMA will take to Twitter (@tematrust), Instagram (@tematrust) and Facebook to further highlight their new campaign #TalkingHelps.

About Heroes Are Human – The Tema Conter Memorial Trust

Celebrating 17 years in 2018, The Tema Conter Memorial Trust was established to offer resources and support to emergency services and military personnel. Through research, education, training, and through the provision of peer and psychological support, we aim to help these men and women when they need it most.

Please visit tema.ca

