Theft Affecting High-Speed Internet to Priddis Greens and Hawk’s Nest Gate

Sometime last Thursday, October 19, 2017, utility locate ‘flags’ were removed from the M.D. of Foothills road right-of-way along the south side of Highway 22 from Priddis Valley Road to Priddis Greens Drive. In addition, utility locate ‘flags’ were removed along the south side of Priddis Greens Drive to Hawk’s Nest Gate.

The utility locates are required for the installation of high-speed internet, fibre-optic cable to the Hamlet of Priddis Greens, which includes the communities of Priddis Greens and Hawk’s Landing. This installation of the cable is a weather-dependent time-sensitive project, but the removal of the utility locate ‘flags’ has delayed the project by at least one week and has added additional costs to the contractor to have the utility locates redone.

Persons with any information about this incident or who observe future suspicious activity are encouraged to call the Turner Valley RCMP at (403) 933.7227

